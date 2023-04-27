Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.14. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59.
Inuvo Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.