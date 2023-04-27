Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,474,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,065,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMT opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $23.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

