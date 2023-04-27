Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Down 97.4% in April

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IPKW stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $37.63.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 810.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $233,000.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

