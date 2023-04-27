Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Stake Lessened by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after buying an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,073,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,886 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,387,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,401,000 after purchasing an additional 86,107 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $128.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.20. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $137.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

