Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Invesco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 17.95 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

Insider Activity at Invesco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,419,188 shares in the company, valued at $822,541,494.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Invesco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Invesco by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 34,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

