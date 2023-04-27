Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the March 31st total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,903,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,079,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,910,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,158,000 after acquiring an additional 963,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,440 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. 7,685,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

