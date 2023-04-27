Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Acquired by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 210.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,478 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 664.8% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 825,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after buying an additional 717,709 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RPV traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.98. 114,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.35. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

