Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Holdings Lowered by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,253 shares during the period. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $27,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLTL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CLTL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,120. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a one year low of $104.81 and a one year high of $105.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.44.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.