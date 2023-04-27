Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ANSYS (ANSS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) in the last few weeks:

4/24/2023 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $326.00 to $347.00.

4/18/2023 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $310.00 to $315.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $266.00 to $292.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $325.00 to $356.00.

3/16/2023 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ANSS traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $315.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,761. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.08. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,158,000 after buying an additional 115,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,601,000 after buying an additional 58,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,562,000 after buying an additional 38,605 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,953,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,855,000 after buying an additional 59,073 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,136,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

