Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 21,882 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 205% compared to the average daily volume of 7,171 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,269. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

