IOTA Market Cap Tops $551.34 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $551.34 million and $10.80 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00010557 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000099 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

