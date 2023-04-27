iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $74.24

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.24 and traded as high as $92.60. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $91.95, with a volume of 20,811 shares traded.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.24% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.