IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNA. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,622,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,205,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after buying an additional 227,755 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 791,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 206,016 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MNA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.75. 24,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,033. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $32.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

