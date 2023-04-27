IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.26 to $10.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.150 billion to $15.400 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.25 billion.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $189.98 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.93.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

