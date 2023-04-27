Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.54

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and traded as low as $22.00. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 303 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $163.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Isabella Bank had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

