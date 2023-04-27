iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Lowered by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.71. 662,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,404. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $121.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.