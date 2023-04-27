iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Shares Down 0.8%

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Rating) were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$28.35 and last traded at C$28.38. Approximately 39,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 40,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.61.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.55.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

