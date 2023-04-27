iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICF. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,073,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,280,000 after purchasing an additional 107,092 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,727.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 67,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 49,076 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 137,428 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

