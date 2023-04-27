iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Rollins Financial boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IEMG opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

