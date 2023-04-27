iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.70 on Thursday, reaching $412.87. 2,193,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,300. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.