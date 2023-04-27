iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,277 shares during the period. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank owned 0.89% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $17,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 755.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 342,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 302,412 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after buying an additional 210,966 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,005,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,734,000.

Shares of IHAK stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.52. 26,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,807. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $40.29. The company has a market cap of $507.83 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

