iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,327 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Amarillo National Bank owned approximately 0.05% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,252,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 695,000 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,945,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,924,000 after purchasing an additional 338,110 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,521.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 782,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after buying an additional 733,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,431,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.09. 14,312,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,230,121. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $80.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

