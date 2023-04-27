iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,853 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTF. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 115.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 428,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 229,540 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 163,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 103.1% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 369,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 187,350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $27.05. 36,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $979.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

