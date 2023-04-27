iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Position Increased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,376,000 after purchasing an additional 770,484 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,530,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,968,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,391.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,574,000 after purchasing an additional 383,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

ACWI stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.82. The company had a trading volume of 917,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average of $89.20. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

