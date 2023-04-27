iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Shares Down 2.2%

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $23.90. 17,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 22,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $116.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

