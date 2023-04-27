iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.11

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.11 and last traded at $59.04, with a volume of 1991079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.36.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

