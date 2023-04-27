iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Down 34.5% in April

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 924,200 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.15. 77,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,606. The company has a market capitalization of $268.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $38.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 203,212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 140,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 86,280 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 74,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 50,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

