iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,086,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,418,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,751,000 after purchasing an additional 669,885 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,110 shares. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day moving average of $117.83.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

