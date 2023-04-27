iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.27. 359,620 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.07. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

