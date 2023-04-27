iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.11. 151,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,342. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $238.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.48. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

