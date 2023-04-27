iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,069,000 after purchasing an additional 398,365 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,146,000 after purchasing an additional 310,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWD opened at $150.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.20 and a 200-day moving average of $152.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.