iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,562,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,715,594. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

