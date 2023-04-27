iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Holdings Raised by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $219.97 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $248.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

