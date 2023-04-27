iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $87.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

