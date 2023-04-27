iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 6.1% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,904,000 after buying an additional 200,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after acquiring an additional 516,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.21. 1,031,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,957. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

