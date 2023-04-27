iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYK. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $203.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.16 and a 200 day moving average of $198.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $178.51 and a one year high of $211.91.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.