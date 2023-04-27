iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,533 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

GOVT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,303,306 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

