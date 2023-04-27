iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD) Stock Price Down 25%

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (CVE:ISD – Get Rating) shares were down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 222,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 162,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

iSIGN Media Solutions Stock Down 33.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.18.

About iSIGN Media Solutions

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing solutions in North America. The company provides Hybrid Analytics Location Observation, a software platform and listening device that offers a suite of functions specifically designed to maximize safety and security within a managed environment, such as school, hospital, shopping plaza, and concert venue; Hybrid Analytics Location Observation with facial recognition offers facial and object recognition modules; Passive Historical Aggregate Contact Tracing, an intelligent smart space analytics platform that utilizes publicly available anonymous interactions between mobile devices to accurately determine occupancy levels and movements of individuals.

