Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Iteris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $179.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.83 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 57,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iteris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 96,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 35.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 153,113 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 42.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

