J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT):

4/20/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $172.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $197.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $169.00 to $162.00.

4/18/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $191.00.

4/18/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $200.00.

4/14/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $180.00 to $172.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $205.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $214.00 to $207.00.

3/16/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.07. The company had a trading volume of 649,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,920. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $200.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

