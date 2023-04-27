Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after buying an additional 133,741 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $25,616,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,260,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 2.4 %

JKHY stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.49. The company had a trading volume of 444,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,687. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.60.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.