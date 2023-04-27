Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 417.6% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,282. Jardine Matheson has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Jardine Matheson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.