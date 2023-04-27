Jeff W. Dick Purchases 10,914 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) CEO Jeff W. Dick bought 10,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $233,559.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,947.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MNSB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $158.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.48.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.77 million. Analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

