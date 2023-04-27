Jefferies Financial Group Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $525.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.62.

NOW opened at $454.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.77, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.97. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 639,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

