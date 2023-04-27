Jennifer Newstead Sells 393 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, April 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $74,277.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $67,592.07.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $68,401.65.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $67,898.61.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded up $29.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.56. The company had a trading volume of 70,784,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,228,125. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $241.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.20.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.