JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04, RTT News reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. JetBlue Airways updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.70-1.00 EPS.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.95. 9,193,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,688,910. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 430,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

