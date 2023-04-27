Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Shares Up 12.5%

Shares of Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) shot up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 631,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 517,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Jourdan Resources Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

Jourdan Resources Company Profile

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

