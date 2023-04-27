JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 610

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.74) to GBX 610 ($7.62) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Glencore to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Glencore from GBX 675 ($8.43) to GBX 625 ($7.81) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.99) to GBX 575 ($7.18) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $607.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $11.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.