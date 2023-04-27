JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Target Price to $9.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.36.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

NYSE:ACRE opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $447.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.38. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.09%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 141.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3,015.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.