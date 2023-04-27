Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.48. 1,747,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNPR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,321.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,920,541. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

